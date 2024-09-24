Minister Marina Silva Admits Actions Against Fires Were Insufficient

Brasília

Environment Minister Marina Silva says that the Lula government (PT) had planned to tackle the drought and wildfire crisis but acknowledges that the strategies fell short of the reality that emerged.

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks with Brazil's Minister of Environment Marina Silva during a meeting at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, September 17, 2024. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino - Ueslei Marcelino/REUTERS

"What we are discovering now is that what was planned was not enough. And having this clarity of not wanting to cover up reality or minimize reality is part of a republican stance towards society," she states.

Brazil is experiencing the worst drought ever recorded. The Amazon burns in massive wildfires. The minister says she sees a world unprepared to face the climate crisis, and admits that this includes Brazil.

The insufficiency of government action has been pointed out by insiders and outsiders alike, becoming political ammunition for the opposition and pressuring the Workers' Party administration — which has ramped up announcements.

According to members of the government and law enforcement authorities, at least part of the fires ravaging the country are criminal — and with "indications" of political connotation, Marina adds.

She demands that criminal fires be investigated and those responsible held accountable, unlike what happened in the past.

The political landscape, however, remains uncertain, and government members admit, for example, that it will be difficult to pass the climate authority bill in Congress if the body is under the Environment Ministry's umbrella, as Marina wants.