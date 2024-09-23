São Paulo Sets New Historical Record for Fire Outbreaks

São Paulo

With three months still left in the year, São Paulo has already recorded more fires than in the entire historical monitoring series from Inpe (National Institute for Space Research), which began in 1998.

From January 1 to September 22 of this year, 7,296 fires were registered, surpassing the 7,291 outbreaks from 2010.

SÃO PAULO, SP, 10.09.2024 - Fire in forest near Perus neighborhood. (Foto: Danilo Verpa/Folhapress) - Danilo Verpa/Folhapress

August was the most critical month of the year, with 3,612 fires. This figure is higher than the total sum of 2023 and 2022, when 1,666 and 1,599 outbreaks were recorded, respectively.

The peak occurred between August 22 and 24, when 2,621 outbreaks were detected, with 1,886 occurring on August 23 alone. It was on that Friday that São Paulo's metropolitan region was covered in soot by mid-afternoon, and the sun appeared as a red circle in the sky.

Marcelo Seluchi, a climatologist at Cemaden (National Center for Monitoring and Alerts of Natural Disasters), highlights the drought affecting the region to explain the increase in fires.

"The dry season started earlier. April, for example, which is normally a transitional period between the rainy and dry seasons, already behaved like the dry season, with very little rain. Then, the dry period was drier than usual. And now we've reached September, when we would normally have some early rains, but they haven’t arrived," comments Seluchi.

According to the Inpe report, out of the 645 municipalities in the state of São Paulo, 405 registered at least one fire outbreak in the last month. Altinópolis, 346 km from the capital, was the hardest hit, with 125 outbreaks, averaging four per day.