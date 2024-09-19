Study Reveals 91% of Waste on Brazilian Beaches is Plastic

São Paulo

The most comprehensive study on beach waste ever conducted in Brazil, which covered 8,125 km across 17 coastal states and collected 2.3 tons of materials, concluded that 91% of the waste found on 306 beaches in the country is plastic. Of these, 61% are so-called single-use plastics, such as disposable items and non-reusable packaging, 22% are fragments of long-life plastics, such as toys and household utensils, and 17% are fishing gear, such as nylon lines from fishing nets.

GUARUJÁ - SP - BRASIL - 15.08.2024 - The São Paulo State Department of Environment, Infrastructure, and Logistics, in collaboration with the fishermen from Perequê Beach in Guarujá, is participating in the "Sea Without Trash" project. (Foto: Adriano Vizoni/Folhapress, COTIDIANO) - Adriano Vizoni/Adriano Vizoni/Folhapress

Of the beaches studied, 100% had waste on their sand, and 97% of them contained microplastics. Identification was made from the collection of 16,000 fragments of microplastics (those between 1 and 5 millimeters in size) and 72,000 macro-wastes (fragments larger than 5 millimeters, like cigarette butts).

Thus, every 2 square meters of sand on these beaches contains, on average, 10 particles of microplastics and 1 macro-waste. Pântano do Sul beach, in the south of Florianópolis, was the worst case: in just 1 square meter of sand, 17 pieces of waste and 144 microplastic particles were found. The data comes from the 1st Clean Waves on the Road Expedition, which brought together 57 volunteers, including researchers from USP’s (University of São Paulo) Oceanography Institute and members of the NGO Sea Shepherd Brazil, sponsored by the company Odontoprev. The expedition traveled the entire coastline of the country, from Oiapoque (AP) to Chuí (RS), in a motorhome bus where teams of seven people — biologists, oceanographers, coordinators, a documentarian, and a driver — took turns.