Wildfires Spread and Reach all Regions of Brazil

Amid a record drought and suspicions of criminal activity, forest fires in Brazil have grown in recent weeks, reaching a total of 152,383 hotspots, a number 103% higher than the same period in 2023.

PORTO VELHO, RO. 02/09/2024. A cluster of dead trees covered by smoke from wildfires along the BR-364 highway in the district of Mutum Paraná, in Porto Velho. ( Foto: Lalo de Almeida/ Folhapress ) \

Such a high total had not been recorded since 2010, when there were 158,256 hotspots between January 1 and September 6.

On Friday (6) alone, 4,396 locations in Brazil reported heat spots, according to data from the National Institute for Space Research.

After being mostly concentrated in the cerrado in May, the hotspots quickly increased in the pantanal, reaching 387 active fire points on Friday, June 14—the peak recorded in the biome on that day of the week in 2024.

At the end of June, Minister Marina Silva stated that investigations were underway to determine the cause of the fires, which mostly started on private properties.

To recall the fire dynamics in the country this year, Folha analyzed records from every Friday over the past 13 weeks. See the maps: