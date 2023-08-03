The Reasons for Brazil's Elimination from the Women's World Cup

Of the many reasons for Brazil's elimination from the Women's World Cup, none is as simple as the understanding that the team played poorly. Simple like that. But why did the team spend ninety minutes without threatening Jamaica, after performing well against Panama and allowing France a second goal when they were closer to winning than losing? There are technical components, against the French, and emotional ones, against the Jamaicans.

(230802) -- MELBOURNE, Aug. 2, 2023 (Xinhua) -- Brazil's Adriana cries after the Group F match between Jamaica and Brazil at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Melbourne, Australia, Aug. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Xu)

It had been 28 years since Brazil last lost a Women's World Cup during group stage –since 1995. When they had their best campaign, in 2007, they tied with France –whom they never beat–, but Marta and Cristiane were in the first world of the game. The French, were not. It came much later to Brazil than to Europe the understanding that it was necessary to invest and spread the taste of practicing the sport to girls who had been raised to play with dolls. Forcing big clubs to have women's departments accelerated diffusion, because fans from Lyon, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, Atlético de Madrid, Bayern, Wolfsburg and Chelsea started to admire players like the Norwegian Hegerberg, the Brazilian Formiga, the Spanish Alexia Putellas, the German Popp, the Australian Sam Kerr. "When I started playing, I had no references", said Marta two days ago. What does this have to do with playing badly against Jamaica or allowing France to score a goal with seven minutes left in the derby? Everything.

For the first time, a generation of Brazilian players traveled to a World Cup knowing that a large part of the country was watching, cheering, admiring and hoping for them. On the one hand, this produced deep joy and anxiety about being in Australia. On the other hand, their nerves were on edge as they felt part of the life of a country of 203 million inhabitants, of which more than 100 million derive ephemeral happiness from football. It got heavy.

The CBF needs to think about why the greatest hope of being the new talent among South American women players was born in Colombia, and not in Brazil, the case of Linda Caicedo, the first case of an athlete, male or female, to compete in three World Cups in two consecutive years in different categories.

Linda played for her national team at the 2022 under-17 and under-20 World Cups and scored against Germany as an adult. It is necessary to maintain the experience from Iranduba, which took women's football to the Amazon, where men's football does not reach a high level, but to continue to popularize it with the greater shirts, from Corinthians, Flamengo, Palmeiras, São Paulo, Santos, Grêmio, Internacional and more... It is necessary to admit the stage in which this old country of football is, with only one men's and one women's semifinal after winning the 5th World Cup in 2002. A gigantic country, which loves and practices football in 8.5 million square kilometers, cannot remain in this situation.

You have to work to transform it. The defeat does not mean that Brazil has a generation without talent, or defeats, but it does indicate the need to spread more knowledge, to extract future champions from the number of players, some of whom may have failed in Australia. Keep trying to understand where is the path to return to being the country of football and, this time, for men and women, girls and boys.

Brazil lost because it didn't work well enough on the technical, tactical and mental aspects of a generation that realized the importance it suddenly received. The worst campaign in 28 years shows that success is still a long way to go. As contradictory as it sounds, much closer than three decades ago.

Translated by Cassy Dias

Read the article in the original language