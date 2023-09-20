Flamengo's Leader Gets into an Altercation with Supporter in a Shopping Mall in Rio

Flamengo's football vice president, Marcos Braz, was involved in a commotion in a shopping mall in Rio.

Images circulating on the internet show the leader of the most popular club in Brazil participating in a physical altercation in front of one of the stores.

19.09.2023 - Images show punches and kicks, with the involvement of football vice-president Marcos Braz

These images were published by journalist Venê Casagrande, from SBT. In them, it is possible to see Braz and his security guard around a man on the ground.

A man and a woman break up the fight, and Braz – who is also a Rio councilman, for PL – comes out shouting.

According to Casagrande, the leader said he was in one of the BarraShopping's stores when he started being insulted by a Flamengo supporter. "The guy started verbally attacking me," Braz declared, according to the journalist's report.

The supporter stated that he noticed the team's vice president's presence and shouted for him to leave Flamengo. "When I realized it, he ran after me. He and his security guard attacked me. He bit me too."

Translated by Cassy Dias

