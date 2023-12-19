Former Soccer Player Marcelinho Carioca Released After Kidnapping

São Paulo

Former football player Marcelinho Carioca was released on Monday (18) from the captivity where he had been held since Sunday, after leaving an event in the east zone of São Paulo. According to Alessandra Zanchetta, Marcelinho's spokesperson, the former athlete is heading to the police station and is expected to be taken to DHPP (Homicide and Personal Protection Department) in the central region of the capital.

In a video statement, ex-football player Marcelinho Carioca explains that he was assaulted after becoming involved with a married woman. - Reprodução

The former athlete had been missing after attending an event at Neo Química Arena in the east zone of São Paulo. His car was found abandoned on Jacareí Street in Itaquaquecetuba, Greater São Paulo, on Monday morning (18).

Four people were arrested on suspicion of involvement in the disappearance of the former player. According to the Civil Police, two men allegedly received bank transfers from Marcelinho Carioca's account. In a statement, SSP (Public Security Secretariat) stated that the occurrence was classified as a missing person and vehicle location case at the Seccional Police Station in Mogi das Cruzes.

