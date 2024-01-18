Architect of the National Team's Defeats, Mireya Luis Invites Brazilian Rivals to Cuba

São Paulo

Having a caipirinha before eating feijoada to the sound of Cidade Negra is an almost irresistible combination for former Cuban volleyball player Mireya Luis, 56. She appreciates the Brazilian people and identifies with them. "We are all Latinos, with a deep sense of connection to others. We are like that in Cuba too; we have that in common," she tells Folha.

GUARULHOS, SP, BRASIL. - 13.01.2024 - Mireya Luis - (foto: Rubens Cavallari/Folhapress, Esporte) - Folhapress

Her affection and respect for Brazil evoke contradictory feelings in the South American country. "It's almost a love-hate relationship," she jokes. At the height of her career, she was one of the greatest tormentors of the Brazilian women's volleyball team despite being only 1.75 m tall, a height considered low for the sport's standards. A characteristic she compensated for with the leap of her jump, reaching up to 3.36 m.

If not for the little "flying" move, Brazil's long-awaited Olympic gold could have come much earlier than the Beijing Games in 2008. Probably from the hands of Ana Moser, Fernanda Venturini, Marcia Fu, and Fofão, who were part of one of the most talented generations of Brazilian athletes in the sport.

The select group was prevented from reaching two Olympic finals, in Atlanta (1996) and Sydney (2000). In both disputes, they were eliminated by Cuba in the semifinals, matches still remembered for Mireya's memorable performances and tension on the courts. The most significant episode of the rivalry occurred in the Olympic Games on American soil, with a match that ended in a fight.

The confusion began as the players left the court after a disagreement, continuing in the corridors leading to the locker rooms. The case went to the police, where the Brazilians admitted that it was Marcia Fu who threw the first punch, but soon after there was pushing and shoving, with a series of slaps and kicks from all sides, as reported by Folha at the time.

Despite the conflict, Mireya says there was mutual respect between the teams. "On the court, there was rivalry. But there was also a great deal of respect. At the time, we were even a bit mischievous. If it weren't for the coaches watching us all the time, we could have had some beers somewhere.

