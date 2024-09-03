Carol Santiago Becomes Brazil's Most Decorated Paralympian

Paris

Carol Santiago, 39, made history at the La Défense Arena this Monday (2). The Pernambuco native won the 50m freestyle in the S13 category (swimmers with less severe visual impairments), earning her fifth gold medal in the Paralympics. She clocked 26.75 seconds.

With this, she surpassed Ádria Santos, an athlete in track and field, who was the Brazilian with the most first-place finishes in the Paralympics (four).

Gold medallist Brazil's Maria Carolina Gomes Santiago celebrates during the victory ceremony for the women's S13 50m freestyle final event at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games at The Paris La Defense Arena in Nanterre, west of Paris, on September 02, 2024. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) - FRANCK FIFE/AFP

When asked if she had fully grasped the magnitude of her achievement, Carol responded, "Not yet." "I will only reflect on and fully experience this when we are done here. When we allow ourselves to live and feel everything, all the emotions of what we accomplished here. It was the same in Tokyo," she said, emphasizing the psychological work done by the Brazilian Paralympic Committee. "I have a very strong relationship with our program, with our work.

News from Brazil Receive in your email inbox a summary of the day Carregando...

Regardless of whether I surpassed Ádria's record or not, the idea was to come here and showcase our best swimming, and if that was enough for another gold medal, it would be an immense joy, as it was," commented the swimmer after her victory. Carol is classified one level below, S12 (swimmers with a small but still significant visual impairment). Among the eight finalists, only Carol and Germany's Elena Krawzow were in the S12 class. The podium for the event was completed by Gia Pergolini (USA) and Carlota Gilli, both S13.