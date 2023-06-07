Luxury Hotel Business Expand in the Northeast and Install an Artificial Beach in the Countryside of São Paulo

With bungalows a few meters from the beach and even an artificial beach in the countryside of São Paulo, the luxury hotel market in Brazil is expanding with projects announced for the coming years — and also that have already opened their doors, such as the recently opened Fasano at Itaim Bibi, in São Paulo.

Anantara Preá Ceará Resort - Divulgação/Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spa

In the town of Araçoiaba da Serra, in the state of São Paulo, the Chilean winery Vik should open its first hotel in the country, about 1 hour from São Paulo.

Also under construction and set to launch in 2025, Anantara Mamucabo Bahia Resort is 150 kilometers from Salvador. The venture marks the debut of the brand in Brazil and South America.

SÃO PAULO - SP - BRASIL - 19.04.2023: Fasano São Paulo Itaim. (Foto: Adriano Vizoni/Folhapress, ESPECIAIS) - Folhapress

The group has another novelty planned for the following year, 2026: the Anantara Preá, 300 kilometers from the capital of Ceará, Fortaleza, with a sustainable project.

Translated by Cassy Dias

