Brazil unlocks climate impasse after negotiating with Ukraine and Russia

After mediating the dialogue between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine in the first half of June, Brazilian diplomacy arrived at a solution to unlock the carbon inventories of developed countries. The instrument is linked to the central item on the climate COP28 agenda, scheduled for the end of November, when countries must present a balance of climate actions implemented after the Paris Agreement.



In addition to providing transparency to the actions of the developed bloc, questioned about historical responsibilities for climate mitigation and financing, emission inventories are of strategic importance for Brazil: when presiding over COP30, in 2025, the country should lead the review of climate goals of the Paris Agreement.

Informal meeting during the Bonn intersectional gathering, preparatory for COP28 on Climate - IISD/ENB | Kiara Worth



The future stage will be based on the state of the art that the countries must face this year when they take stock of the actions taken so far. However, developed countries' inventories, relating to pre-Paris commitments, have been on hold since Russia invaded the Ukrainian territory of Crimea and began to report the region's emissions in its carbon inventories.



Under protest by Ukraine, the countries were unable to reach a consensus to approve the inventories, which have been stalled since 2018. After pressing for a resolution of the issue at the intersectional meeting of the UN Framework Convention on Climate in Bonn, Brazil was invited by the organizers of the implementation committee to mediate the dialogue between the two countries. The exit designed by Brazil consisted of a caveat recorded in the footnote of the decisions involving the Russian inventory.

Translated by Cassy Dias

Read the article in the original language