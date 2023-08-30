Lula Cannot Condemn only Right-Wing Violations, Says Human Rights Watch Director

São Paulo

The message that Human Rights Watch (HRW) conveyed to the Brazilian government in a letter published this Tuesday (29) is harsh. In the text, addressed to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), the NGO states that his management should strive to "undo a misguided foreign policy" that proposes "double standards regarding human rights".

The director of the NGO for the Americas, Juanita Goebertus. (Foto: Gabriel Aponte/Concordia Summit ) - .

The contradiction, in this case, is between Lula's defense of human rights rhetoric in his third mandate and some of the positions he has displayed in the first months of his term, says the director of the NGO for the Americas, Juanita Goebertus, to Folha. She was in Brasilia this week to present the document to a series of authorities and says that many things have changed for the better since the departure of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and Lula's rise to power, such as the reduction in the spread of false information and the end of the attacks on electoral and judicial institutions. However, she adds, "Lula should not only condemn violations committed by the right wing but also by the left."

She lists as examples of these unequal standards the relativization that the president made of the concept of democracy when asked about Venezuela and the silence of his government regarding the state violence in Cuba, a dictatorship with which Brazil recently resumed diplomatic ties.

"We clearly saw these inconsistencies during the Bolsonaro government, which was very explicit in its condemnation of human rights violations in Venezuela, Cuba, and even Nicaragua, but was absolutely silent when it came to El Salvador, for example," she says. "We expect much more from Lula's foreign policy."

Translated by Cassy Dias

