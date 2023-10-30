Angolan King Visits Quilombo Cafundó (São Paulo) and Fulfills Prophecies

Salto de Pirapora

Two prophecies were fulfilled on Brazilian soil this Saturday (28). Both stated that, after all the suffering of the slavery era, an Angolan majesty would cross the Atlantic Ocean and visit his people in the diaspora.

On his first visit to Brazil, King Tchongolola Tchongonga Ekuikui 6th, the 37th in his lineage, declared them fulfilled. "Everything we did was recommended by our ancestors," he said.

SALTO DE PIRAPORA, SP, BRASIL. 28/10/2023 - Tchongolola Tchongonga Ekuikui (Foto: Jardiel Carvalho/Folhapress, QUILOMBOS DO BRASIL - COTI) - Folhapress

The king danced, sang, ate, and walked with the quilombolas during his visit, where he praised Brazilian and quilombola cuisine. "I don't cry now only because the protocol doesn't allow me to cry when I'm dressed in ceremonial clothes," said the ruler with a choked voice during his speech. Despite the symbolic moment, no high-ranking member of the federal government was present at the event. Ekuikui 6th has engagements in Brazil until November 15. He is expected to visit Bahia, Rio de Janeiro, and Santa Catarina.

Read the article in the original language