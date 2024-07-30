Brazilian Ambassador Meets Maduro, Asks for Minutes to be Released

Caracas and Brasília

In Caracas, the international advisor to President Lula (PT), Ambassador Celso Amorim, met with the dictator of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, whose re-election is contested by the opposition and by leaders in the region, and shortly after met with the opposition candidate Edmundo González.

Police officers stand guard next to demonstrators waving Venezuelan flags during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas on July 29, 2024, a day after the Venezuelan presidential election. Protests erupted in parts of Caracas Monday against the re-election victory claimed by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro but disputed by the opposition and questioned internationally, AFP journalists observed. (Photo by Yuri CORTEZ / AFP) - YURI CORTEZ/AFP

According to interlocutors, Amorim asked Maduro that the National Electoral Council, which oversees the elections and is controlled by the chavismo, publish the voting records.

People with knowledge of the conversation said that Maduro justified the non-publication of these data by an alleged hacker attack. The leader was proclaimed to serve another six years in power, from 2025 to 2031.

Maduro commented on the conversation in a live broadcast on social media. "I told Celso Amorim today: there is a group of opponents who want a democratic alternative, respecting institutions, but this group [the opposition coalition] is radical, fascist. It is not a democratic opposition."

Shortly after Amorim's meeting with the regime leader, Edmundo González, the opposition candidate, stated in a press conference that his campaign urges Brazil to continue insisting on the release of the minutes.

