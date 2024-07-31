'There Is Nothing Serious, Nothing Abnormal,' Says Lula about Contested Election in Venezuela

Brasília and Washington

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said on Tuesday (30) that he does not see "anything abnormal" regarding the contested re-election of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela.

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. REUTERS/Adriano Machado - Adriano Machado/REUTERS

In an interview with a channel affiliated with TV Globo, Lula described the situation as "an ongoing process." Referring to a statement published by his party on Monday (29), he said that what was happening was a conflict between the Venezuelan electoral court and the opposition.

"I see the Brazilian press treating it as if it were the Third World War. There is nothing abnormal. There was an election, there was one person who said they had 51%, another person who said they had a bit over 40%. One agrees, the other does not," he stated, adding that it is up to the judiciary to arbitrate the decision.

The Brazilian government had already made a statement about the election results. In a note, it had called for the publication of the electoral records and refrained from congratulating Maduro.

This was, however, Lula's first statement on the matter.

