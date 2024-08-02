Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia Call for Impartial Verification of Elections in Venezuela

Brasília

The governments of Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia issued a joint statement this Thursday (1st), calling for the release of minutes and an impartial verification of the election results in Venezuela.

The text had been in preparation since hours after the announcement of the election results, contested by opponents of the dictator Nicolás Maduro—announced as the elected president by the Venezuelan National Electoral Council (CNE)—and by several heads of state.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (C), accompanied by his wife Cilia Flores (C-R), delivers a speech to his supporters during a rally at the Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas on August 1, 2024. (Photo by Yuri CORTEZ / AFP) - YURI CORTEZ/AFP

The statement's release only occurred, however, after a phone call between Presidents Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) of Brazil and his counterparts from Colombia, Gustavo Petro, and Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

"We have been following the vote-counting process very closely and call on the electoral authorities of Venezuela to proceed expeditiously and publicly release the disaggregated data by polling station," says the statement.

"Controversies over the electoral process should be resolved institutionally. The fundamental principle of popular sovereignty must be respected through impartial verification of the results," it further stated.