Lula goes back to defending common currency and credit for exports from Brazil to Argentina

Brasília

President Lula this Monday (26) resumed the talk of the adoption of a common currency with Argentina, as well as the release of credit to encourage Brazilian exports to the neighboring country.

The representative also said that the BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development) could finance a gas pipeline in Argentina, as part of a list of almost one hundred points that will mark the relaunch of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva receives the President of Argentina, Alberto Fernandez, at Palácio do Planalto - Gabriela Biló /Folhapress

The statement was given after a meeting with the Argentine president, Alberto Fernández, at Itamaraty. It was his fourth visit since Lula was elected. This time for the celebration of the 200 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

"We need to advance in this direction with new and creative solutions that allow greater financial integration and facilitate our exchanges", said Lula. "Among the options is the adoption of a specific reference currency for regional trade that will not eliminate the respective national currencies."

Translated by Cassy Dias

Read the article in the original language.