Brazil Has The Lowest HDI Among The 30 Countries with The Highest Tax Burden

São Paulo

Brazil has the lowest HDI (Human Development Index) among the 30 countries with the highest tax burden.

As a result, it ranks last in the index of return of well-being to society calculated by the IBPT (Brazilian Institute of Planning and Taxation). Norway is in first place.

The index, created in 2011, aims to measure the relationship between taxation and benefits for the population.

The survey, based on 2022 data, shows Brazil with a tax burden of 32.4% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product) – 24th position among the highest taxations – and an HDI of 0.760.

The institute considers a composition between the two numbers, with the first having a weight of 15% in the indicator and the HDI a weighting of 85%.

Based on this criterion, it is unlikely that Brazil will be able to move out of the last position in the ranking, where it has been for 13 years, since the beginning of the indicator's publication.

