Cordial Environmentalism

World Environment Day was celebrated by newspapers on Monday (5). Special sections in the printed editions and dedicated sections on the websites brought specific news articles produced for the event. In Folha, among the highlights were, the bio-economy, parrots, and energy transition on an island of Denmark. All very interesting, but far from the battles of the last few days over indigenous lands, the emptying of ministries in the sector by Congress, the Atlantic forest, and the equatorial margin.

Editorials also marked the date. At Folha, the objects of discussion were the institutional knot created around the land demarcation timeframe and the agreement between Mercosul and the European Union, with a recommendation for consensus and dialogue. In the British newspaper The Guardian, the option was to reinforce the need to maintain the legacy of Bruno Pereira and Dom Phillips, one year after their murders in the Amazon. The Daily publication, which has a well-known activist position on the subject, reiterated that surveillance needs to take place "in the depths of the forest as well as in company councils and Parliaments around the world".

On Wednesday (7), Folha launched a third editorial on the environment. It commented on Marina Silva's package of measures against deforestation, timely and positive, according to the newspaper, but which needs to defuse conflicts between the government and Congress in order to succeed. It registers not only Lula 3's commitment to one of his campaign banners but also the incongruity of launching a plan to help automakers on the same day, with a vague environmental nod.

The newspaper's observations are pertinent, there is not much way out of the negotiation. Government and congressmen need to come to terms, as the issue is far from domestic when fires in Canada make New York the city with the worst air quality in the world for a day; and, in the following one, the smoke reaches Norway. Bravado won't do any good, there are many councils and Parliaments involved, as the Guardian points out.

Notable, however, is the contrast of this considered position with the one that Folha presents in the economic debate, especially those that affect the interests of the so-called market. On Sunday (4), in an editorial on the First Page, an extreme tool of the newspaper that Lula 3 has frequently faced since way before the second runoff elections, Folha hit the government hard to, in the end, observe that "economic excesses cannot obscure the return to institutional normality". Something similar was said by Persio Arida to Valor Econômico in an interview published the following day. Almost a repetition of what was declared by Arminio Fraga a week earlier.

The issue is not echoing the voices of the market, this is a liberal newspaper, and there is consistency in that. The problem lies in the vehemence and terms of the criticism, seen so many times since the PT administration took over, not being launched also on vital issues of environmentalism. Even the tone of the editorials is different as if the premises of preservation, socio-environmental justice, and energy transition were not equally urgent items of the economic order, but positive or somewhat fanatical lucubrations.

The planet literally burns. Folha could be upset by this too, without waiting for the emergency that one day the market will indeed install.

THE WOMEN'S TENNIS

There was no women's tennis at Folha. Nor male. Neither football nor basketball of any gender. There were women's and men's tournaments of different modalities, but not sports, because these do not have gender. The expansion of journalistic coverage on the participation of women in sports was necessary and is happening, but semantic care was lost in the name of conciseness.

Roland Garros provided exceptional Brazilian participation. Coming from the qualifying phase, Thiago Wild beat the number two in the world and reached the third round, not before having to respond to complaints of physical violence and moral abuse made by his ex-wife. In the women's bracket, Beatriz Haddad Maia was the first Brazilian since 1968 to reach a Grand Slam semifinal. Halfway through, last Sunday (4), between one and the other, Folha picked the man.

In a limited-space print edition, the keynote of the current sports coverage of this daily newspaper, both photo and caption were dedicated to Wild's elimination. To his colleague, all that was left was the finishing line: "...; Bia Haddad, however, advanced to the round of 16". On the website, the only report on that journey also opened with him; she, despite the unprecedented triumph, appeared only after the intertitle, at the end of the text. Readers trashed the paper. According to a comment, Folha revealed, "in a not so subtle way, how much indifference women still have to overcome to achieve equality".

It is for these and other reasons that sports should not have a gender. Neither should journalism.