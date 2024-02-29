Electric Car: Brazilian Company Enters the Fray with BYD for Former Ford Plant in Bahia

São Paulo

Chinese automaker BYD gained a last-minute competitor in the dispute for the Ford industrial complex in Camaçari (BA). Businessman Flávio Figueiredo Assis, from the national company Lecar, presented a proposal to the Government of Bahia. It all started with a visit to the old factory to purchase robots and conveyors that are deactivated. Assis will use part of the equipment that belonged to Ford in his future electric car assembly plant. "There, I discovered that the factory sale process was still open," says the businessman, who is still looking for the best place for his assembly lines.

Assis found that the public call notice issued by the Bahia State Department of Economic Development was open until this Wednesday (28). The factory now belongs to the State of Bahia. The document states that BYD had expressed interest in the industrial complex in Camaçari, but there was room for another proposal. According to the text, other interested parties could "express interest in the indicated property and/or present legal impediments to its availability, within 30 (thirty) days, counted from this publication."

The complex covers 4.7 million square meters, with 314.8 m² of built area. Originally, the productive capacity was up to 400,000 cars per year. The owner of Lecar intends to acquire the space to build the future electric hatchback of the brand, which is expected to be priced below R$ 100,000.

BYD is already aware of the proposal and is preparing an official response to Lecar's move. People close to the Chinese automaker believe that nothing will change in the negotiations, and that Assis's strategy is a marketing ploy.

