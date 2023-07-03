52% thinks Brazil is at risk of becoming communist, says Datafolha

São Paulo

Half of the electorate believes that Brazil can become a communist country, one of the main banners of Bolsonarism when it wants to attack the Lula government. But most people do not see the positive legacy of the 1964 military dictatorship, a constant feature of right-wing discourse in the country.



The data, which helps to qualify the cultural war between the main Brazilian political groups, has been measured in a survey by Datafolha.

Poster at a Bolsonarista rally on September 7th on Paulista Avenue last year. - Bruno B. Soraggi/Folhapress

According to the institute, 52% of respondents agree with the statement regarding the risk of Brazil adopting a communist regime, something that has no basis in reality.

Belief rises to 73% among those who voted for Jair Bolsonaro in the 2022 runoff election when the then-president lost the race to Lula by 50.9% to 49.1% of the valid votes. Lula's voters are the ones who most discard the hypothesis: 61%.

