Brazilian Justice Does Not Account for Cases of Homotransphobia, Five Years after Criminalization

The STF (Supreme Federal Court) criminalized homotransphobia five years ago, classifying the offense under the racism law —with a penalty of 2 to 5 years in prison— until the National Congress approves specific legislation on the topic. Since then, no such case has been accounted for by the Brazilian justice system, because a specific procedural subject for discrimination against LGBTs was not created. In the records, everything is classified as racism.

This information comes from the CNJ (National Council of Justice). The body did not provide more details about the lack of detailed records. Meanwhile, entities have tried to quantify occurrences by consulting case by case. One of them is the Brazilian Public Security Forum, which reported the total number of homophobia cases punished as racism since 2020. In that year, 111 cases were recorded in court. In 2021, there were 328. By 2022, the last year with data, there were 503. In the observed period, there was a 353% increase in notifications.

It was the lawyer Paulo Iotti, from São Paulo, who advocated for punishment under the racism law in cases of homophobia and transphobia before the Supreme Court. The action was brought to the court by ABGLT (Brazilian Association of Gays, Lesbians, and Transsexuals) and the Cidadania party. For Iotti, the lack of a procedural subject on homotransphobia after five years demonstrates the Judiciary's "unbelievable ill will, ineptitude, and incompetence". He explained to Folha that the law against racial crimes already provides for classifications by color, ethnicity, religion, and national origin.

Therefore, there would be no barrier to including sexual orientation or identity. For Iotti, a possible solution would be in the state police forces. "The public security secretariats could instruct their precincts to categorize the victim and map these data in the police reports," he said. "If it was against a gay person, make it clear. Against a lesbian, too." São Paulo follows this example. Since 2015, online and in-person police reports offer a field to indicate homophobia or transphobia as the likely motivation for the crime, in addition to profiling the victim's sexual orientation or identity. Thus, it is possible to identify the cases when they reach the courts.

