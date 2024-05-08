With 80% of the State Affected, Rio Grande do Sul Has Mass Exodus in Search of Water

TORRES (RS) AND PORTO ALEGRE

Amidst the chaos that has taken over Porto Alegre due to the floods affecting Rio Grande do Sul, residents have fled hastily towards the coast in search of water.

Av Loureiro da Silva, in Porto Alegre - (FOTO: Gustavo Mansur/Palácio Piratini) - Gustavo Mansur/ Palácio Piratin

The shortage already reaches part of the capital of Rio Grande do Sul, which also suffers from the lack of energy and supplies, in addition to the threat of looting.

According to Civil Defense data, 401 of the 497 municipalities in the state – or 80% of the cities in Rio Grande do Sul – have already been affected by the rains. There are 95 deaths, 48,000 displaced (in need of shelter from the government), and 1.4 million affected by the storms.

The floods also hinder the distribution of energy, with 450,000 properties in the dark in the state.

In Porto Alegre, thousands have had to leave their homes due to the risk of flooding, and currently, 85% of the 1.3 million inhabitants are without access to water due to the shutdown of five treatment plants.

The situation could worsen in the coming days, as the forecast is for the return of rain this Wednesday (8th) in parts of RS.

