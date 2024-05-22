Brazilian Senator Fuels Family Cars with Public Funds

São Paulo

Senator Alexandre Giordano has kept a low profile since taking office as a substitute for Major Olímpio, elected in the state of São Paulo and who died in 2021 during the pandemic, victim of Covid.

Senator Alexandre Luiz Giordano (MDB-SP) - Iara Morselli/Divulgação Esfera

However, he has drawn attention in the political sphere due to his fuel expenses.

A Folha survey shows expenses of over R$ 336,000 on fuel, which fueled Giordano's cars, his son's, and also a family company.

The average monthly spending on this item, around R$ 9,000, would allow crossing Brazil, in a straight line from Oiapoque (Amapá) to Chuí (Rio Grande do Sul), four times a month.

Giordano says there is no irregularity in the expenses and that he does not use all the available funds. He justifies the use of private vehicles for economy and states that the Supreme Federal Court has already dismissed inquiries about the case.

Read the article in the original language