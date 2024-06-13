Brazilian Deputies Approve Proposal that Provides for Suspending Parliamentarians for Fighting

Brasília

The plenary of the Chamber of Deputies approved this Wednesday (12) a resolution proposal that changes the House's Internal Regulations and allows for the precautionary suspension of a parliamentary mandate for up to six months for those who are the target of a representation for breach of decorum. There were 400 votes in favor and 29 against, with one abstention. Immediately after the vote, the President of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), promulgated the measure, which was articulated after recent fights between parliamentarians. Lira gains power in the processing of possible suspensions with the approved measure, as the Board of Directors, which is composed of seven deputies and led by the President of the Chamber, will be able to propose the precautionary suspension of a deputy. The approved text, however, underwent changes and was watered down by the rapporteur, Domingo Neto (PSD-CE), after a negative reaction to its content. Besides the resistance to approving a text that changes the Chamber's Internal Regulations, the proposal deals with the so-called "prerogatives of parliamentarians" —a flag defended in the House.

BRASILIA, DF, BRASIL - 12/6/2024: Plenary of the Brazilian Chamber of Deputies during the vote on a Resolution Project that provides for punishing deputies who get involved in fights during parliamentary sessions. (FOTO: Pedro Ladeira/Folhapress, FOLHA) - Pedro Ladeira/Folhapress

The matter was presented by Lira to the leaders in a weekly meeting on Tuesday (11), as a response to the turmoil between parliamentarians last week.

On Wednesday (5), there was a physical confrontation at the end of the Ethics Council session that acquitted André Janones (Avante-MG) of the suspicion of "rachadinha". On the same day, Deputy Luiza Erundina (PSOL-SP), 89, felt unwell and had to be hospitalized after a discussion about a bill in the Human Rights Commission. Initially, the proposal provided that the Board of Directors would determine the precautionary suspension of the parliamentary mandate, which was criticized. Under reservation, deputies said that this would grant excessive power to Lira.

The President of the Chamber countered the complaints by saying that he would not make decisions alone and that "there will be no persecution". Faced with the possibility of the text being defeated, the deputies only voted on the urgency request for the proposal on Tuesday, leaving the merits to be analyzed this Wednesday. After a new meeting between leaders and Lira in the morning, changes to the text were agreed upon. At the end of the meeting, Domingos Neto, who heads the Chamber's Parliamentary Ombudsman, stated that all parties —from right to left— agreed that something needed to be done immediately to curb this type of behavior.

Read the article in the original language