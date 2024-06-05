Brazil's Supreme Court Pays for 4 Security Guards on USA Trip and Refuses to Disclose for Whom

Brasília

The STF (Supreme Federal Court) paid almost R$ 200,000 in per diems for four federal police officers to accompany court ministers on a year-end trip to the USA.

Two security guards received R$ 50,900 in per diems to stay in the country from December 20, 2023, to January 9, 2024. Two others received R$ 49,000 to stay one day less.

BRASÍLIA, DF - 28.02.2024: Brazil's Supreme Court (Foto: Ton Molina /Fotoarena/Folhapress) - www.fotoarena.com.br

When questioned, the court did not disclose which ministers went to the USA with security paid by the court.

"The STF will not provide data on which judicial police officers or agents serve which ministers for security reasons."

The advisory also stated that hiring security abroad costs more than the per diems paid to employees.

Read the article in the original language