Brazil as A Power Includes Indigenous People, Says Von der Leyen

On a trip to Latin America, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, arrives in Brasília today and will meet with President Lula.

"The European Union strongly supports President Lula's environmental and climate agenda," she told Folha.

According to German policy, indigenous peoples "play a central role" in helping Brazil become a "green superpower".

Amidst the emptying of environmental cabinets by Congress, Von der Leyen declares that "all institutional actors" must act in support of the Amazon.

Preservation permeates the discussions of the European Union-Mercosul agreement. Lula wants to seal the pact this year, and the European leader says she is committed to it.

Another point of Von der Leyen's visit is the fight against disinformation. The European Union reinforced the big tech regulation, which is under debate in Brazil.

