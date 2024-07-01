Floods in Rio Grande do Sul Hit the Poorer, Black, and Less Educated Harder

A Datafolha survey indicates that the poor, black, and less educated populations suffered the most losses in the recent historic floods in Rio Grande do Sul. In the affected cities, 47% of families earning up to two minimum wages reported economic damages.

Among those earning five to ten minimum wages, 13% said they lost their homes, appliances, furniture, jobs, or businesses.

By race, the percentage of those affected is higher among blacks (52%) and browns (40%), compared to 26% of whites, according to Datafolha.

Blacks were also the most likely to have to leave their homes because of the floods (24%), compared to 13% of browns and 12% of whites.

Overall, 14% of people from Rio Grande do Sul were displaced from their homes.

The analysis by education level also shows the differing impact of the floods.

Among those who studied up to elementary school, 46% suffered losses in the floods. Among those with higher education, 26%.

Datafolha also asked about the expectation for the reconstruction of Rio Grande do Sul. The majority (57%) estimate that it will take three years for the state to recover.

