Lula Criticizes European Union's Demands for Agreement with Mercosul

Brasília

In a joint statement with the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, President Lula criticized the extra environmental requirement of the Europeans for the agreement with Mercosul and said that the premise of the negotiation should not be "distrust and sanction". The two met at the Presidential Palace, in Brasília.

BRASILIA, DF, 12-06-2023

Lula said that he expressed to Von der Leyen his concern regarding the approval, in the European Parliament, of a law that prohibits the sale in the continent of products derived from deforestation. According to him, the norm generates "potential restrictions" for Brazil.

While the European Union defends that the export of commodities with environmental problems is seen as a violation of the pact, the Brazilian government considers the terms to be very rigid.

Signed in 2019 by Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the text has not yet been ratified by the blocks.

Without addressing the issue of European requirements, Von der Leyen declared in her speech that she intends to conclude the agreement "at the latest by the end of the year".

Later, at an event at the National Confederation of Industry, she spoke of "many obstacles" in the relationship.

