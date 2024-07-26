Including Taxation of the Super-Rich in G20 Communiqué Is a Moral Achievement, Says Brazil's Finance Minister

Rio de Janeiro

Minister Fernando Haddad (Finance) celebrated on Thursday (25th) the inclusion of the proposal to tax the super-rich in the G20 communiqué, calling the approval of a declaration on international taxation a "moral achievement." The head of the economic team acknowledged, however, that advancing such a proposal on the global agenda is "relatively slow," citing the OECD's Pillar 1, concerning the taxation of large multinationals, which has been under discussion for nearly a decade in global forums.

Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad attends a task force meeting of the Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 24, 2024. REUTERS/Tita Barros - Tita Barros/REUTERS

"It is a moral achievement, above all. Seeking tax justice, avoiding tax evasion, recognizing that there are unacceptable procedures and practices in a world with so much inequality and so many challenges, and seeking to address this injustice by focusing on an issue that, judging by the statements of the 20 richest countries in the world, is important—I don't think that is insignificant," he said.

Haddad admitted that there was resistance on some points from negotiators, but expressed satisfaction with the support received by Brazil. He also stated that there was recognition of the need to advance on the tax issue worldwide.

Read the article in the original language