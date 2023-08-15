Women Dedicate 9.6 Hours more than Men to Household Chores in Brazil

Rio de Janeiro

Brazilian women dedicated 9.6 hours a week more than men to household chores or caring for people in 2022. This is according to data released this Friday (11) by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).

This is the first time that this difference is below ten hours in the survey, which started in 2016. The reduction of inequality, however, still occurs at a pace considered slow by the IBGE. The data are part of a module of the Pnad Contínua (Continuous National Household Sample Survey) on other forms of work. The cut includes unpaid activities that historically were attributed to women, such as cooking, cleaning the house, and taking care of children and the elderly.

The difference was 10.6 hours more per week for them in 2019, the previous year in the historical series. Data collection for this PNAD module was interrupted in 2020 and 2021 due to pandemic restrictions.

Translated by Cassy Dias

Read the article in the original language