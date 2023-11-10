54.8% of Children and Adolescents Aged 10 to 13 Have a Cell Phone in Brazil

Rio de Janeiro

The possession of a mobile phone is becoming increasingly common among children and adolescents in Brazil. In 2022, 54.8% of people aged 10 to 13 had a personal device in the country, according to a survey released this Thursday (9) by IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics). The percentage increased compared to 2021 when it was 51.4%. With this increase, it renewed the record of a historical series that began in 2016. Since then, the proportion has been advancing year after year. In 2016, 39.3% of children and adolescents in this age group had a cell phone.

Despite the growth, the 10 to 13 age group still has the lowest ownership of the device among the eight analyzed by IBGE. The highest percentages were recorded among Brazilians aged 25 to 29 (94.8%) and 30 to 39 years (94.9%) in 2022. In the following age groups, the proportion gradually decreases until reaching seniors aged 60 or older (73.7%). The increase in cell phone use is not exclusive to the younger ones. From 2021 to 2022, ownership grew in all eight age groups analyzed by IBGE.

