Ministry of Agriculture Seizes Over 6,000 Bottles of Counterfeit Olive Oil in São Paulo

São Paulo

Over 6,000 bottles of counterfeit olive oil and 28 tons of beans with a high level of impurities were seized in São Paulo during the week of November 20-24.

The task force, carried out by the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (Mapa), rendered 16,380 liters of imported olive oil unusable due to evidence of adulteration, deemed unfit for consumption.

27.11.2023, Ministry of Agriculture Seizes Over 6,000 Bottles of Counterfeit Olive Oil - Divulgação

According to the ministry, olive oil is the second most adulterated food product in the world, behind seafood. The most common fraud is the mixture of soybean oil with artificial colorings and flavorings.

In Brazil, the second-largest consumer market for olive oil globally, the reduced supply of olive oil in the world market has increased the product's price by 30% in the last 12 months, raising concerns about fraudsters.

In the inspection of the beans, in addition to the high level of impurities, including stones, the presence of soy, an allergen, was also found.

