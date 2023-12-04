'If There's No Agreement, Patience,' Says Lula after Macron rejects Mercosur-EU

Dubai

"With no agreement, patience." With this phrase, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva responded this Sunday (3) to the statements of French President Emmanuel Macron, who said on Saturday (2) that he was against the negotiations of the agreement between the European Union and Mercosur. Lula commented that he already knew that France had a more protectionist stance and that Brazil cannot be held responsible if the agreement is not signed.

France's President Emmanuel Macron greets Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during a bilateral meeting on the sideline of the COP28 United Nations climate summit in Dubai on December 2, 2023. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP) - AFP

"It wasn't for lack of will. The only thing that needs to be clear is that they no longer say that it's because of Brazil and that they no longer say it's because of South America," said Lula this Sunday. High-ranking members of the Brazilian government already consider it certain that the negotiation with the European Union will end without an agreement, as Brazil will not yield to new environmental conditions, and it is unlikely that the Europeans will be able to articulate positions from all bloc countries in a week.

"Assume the responsibility that rich countries do not want to make an agreement from the perspective of making any concessions. It's always about gaining more. And we want to be treated with respect as independent countries. Let's see what happens on Friday [day 8]. If there's no agreement, at least it will be clear whose fault it is that there is no agreement," said Lula.

On Saturday, Macron classified the agreement as "outdated" and incorporated into his speech the arguments of French agricultural producers, with strong representation from opposition congressmen in the country.

