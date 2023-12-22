Ministry of Agriculture Recalls 82,000 Liters of Olive Oil unfit for Consumption in Brazil

The Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, and Supply announced the recall of 12 batches of olive oil that were unfit for consumption. The measure was taken after laboratory analyses confirmed that the products did not meet the quality standards standardized by a technical regulation. In total, 82,000 liters of olive oil from ten different brands were seized and removed from supermarkets, distribution centers, and bottling establishments. They are: Isis, Escarpas de Oliveiras, Almazara, Espanhol Colonial, Vincenzo, Ekma, Gouveia, Villa Real, Valle Viejo, and Coroa Real.

Folha tried to contact the companies responsible for the products but did not receive a response at the time of publication of this report. If consumers have any of these items at home, the Ministry of Agriculture recommends returning them to the place of purchase.

Read the article in the original language