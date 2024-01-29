Brazilian Government Projects Pave the Way to Expand BNDES, Say Economists

São Paulo

The pressure to show that the government is implementing new projects to generate growth, combined with the fiscal constraints of the Executive, may revive creative financial alternatives to expand the BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development) as seen in the past.

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva talks during an signing of fundraising contracts for sustainable infrastructure and mitigation and adaptation to climate change projects between New Development Bank and Brazil's National Development Bank (BNDES) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, December 6, 2023. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes - REUTERS

This is the perception of economists who follow the institution and the trajectory of public policy. The NIB plan (New Industry Brazil) reinforced this reading.

BNDES will manage R$ 250 billion ($ 51billion) in projects focused on productivity, innovation, digitization, and decarbonization in the national industry. A significant portion of the funds comes from funds, and subsidies and non-reimbursable transfers (without the expectation of return) are already foreseen in a portion of the disbursements.

The director of Planning and Project Structuring at the bank, economist Nelson Barbosa, who was in previous governments of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Dilma Rousseff, both from the PT, states that there is no "return to the past."

