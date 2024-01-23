In a $61B Industry Plan, Brazil's National Development Bank Seeks Share Repurchase

Brasília

The Lula government announced an industry stimulus program. Called New Industry Brazil, the plan recycles old ideas from previous PT administrations, with strong state intervention.

Up to R$ 300 billion ($ 60 billion) for the sector is planned by 2026, which has been struggling in Brazil for decades.

RIO DE JANEIRO (RJ), 16.01.2019 - The National Bank for Economic and Social Development. Foto: Fábio Teixeira/Folhapress - Folhapress

The government says the majority of the resources will come from BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development) loans.

One of the PT's trademarks has been resurrected with the return of the BNDES as an "investor." According to the government, the institution, which will play a leading role in the plan, will resume buying shares.

There will be R$ 8 billion ($ 1.6 billion) for the acquisition of shares from national companies. In past administrations, the PT's practice became known as "national champions," which faced criticism. The government denies that it is the same policy.

