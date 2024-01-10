São Paulo Company Uses Actors to Test Condominium Security

São Paulo

The vehicle parks in front of the residential condominium in Jardim das Perdizes, São Paulo. A man wearing a security company uniform disembarks.

He explains to colleagues the need to take photos of the team for the company's registry update. "Quick thing," he says.

SAO PAULOS/ SP, BRASIL, 25-07-2023: Haganá security company employee tries to enter luxury building. (Foto: Zanone Fraissat/Folhapress, COTIDIANO) - Folhapress

The employees agree. Three of them are photographed in front of the building, and one inside the guardhouse. The photographer thanks them and leaves.

Minutes later, the team leader is called to the company's headquarters, at risk of losing his job. His ten-year history of good service saves him.

He was almost fired because he failed a test: the supposed employee was, in reality, a ride-sharing driver using a shirt from the private security company Haganá, borrowed for the test, simulating a criminal access.

In a real situation, the invasion of the guardhouse would pose risks to the residents.

The actors used in the simulations are part of the company itself. They are people who know how to play the roles to make the test more challenging.

