Sports Betting Attracts Young People and Reaches 15% of the Population in Brazil, According to Datafolha

Brasília

A Datafolha survey reveals that 15% of Brazilians say they engage in or have engaged in online sports betting, known as bets. Online bets are widespread throughout the country, but the phenomenon is more significant among young people and men.

Almost a third (30%) of Brazilians aged 16 to 24 claim to have bet. This is double the national average of 15%—7% say they have bet but no longer do, and 8% continue to bet. Researchers, doctors, educators, and even members of support groups for gaming addicts have reported to Folha a spread among young people and even teenagers, with recurring problematic cases. This occurs despite the legal prohibition for those under 18 years old.

The average monthly spending among the total number of people who bet is R$ 263 ($43)—equivalent to 20% of the minimum wage in 2023. Three in ten bettors claim to spend more than R$ 100 ($20) per month, according to Datafolha. This has been a predominantly male activity: 21% report having bet. Among women, this figure is 9%.

Half of the bettors also say they have lost more money than they have won. The survey was conducted on December 5, 2023, with 2,004 face-to-face interviews in 135 municipalities, with people aged 16 and older from all regions of the country. The margin of error is two percentage points up or down.

