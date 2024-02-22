Bill Forcing Big Techs to Remove Content that Violates Children's Rights Advances in Brazil's Senate

São Paulo

The Senate's Constitution and Justice Committee approved on Wednesday (21) a bill that forces internet platforms to remove content that violates the rights of children and adolescents, under penalty of fines of up to R$ 50 million.

The bill does not specify the violations, but among them would be sexual abuse and exploitation, violence, religious intolerance, and racism.

PL 2628, authored by Senator Alessandro Vieira (MDB-SE), also requires big techs to provide parents and guardians with parental control tools that restrict the ability of other individuals to communicate with children and adolescents through apps or games.

ALMIRANTE TAMANDARE, PR, 30.06.2023: Students are using their cell phones during break. (Foto: Mathilde Missioneiro/Folhapress) - Folhapress

The text also determines that, by default, the platforms' features that could encourage screen addiction be limited.

The bill had its urgency request approved and now moves to the Commission of Science, Technology, Innovation, and Informatics (CCT).

According to companies, the bill creates new obligations for big techs that violate the Marco Civil da Internet, the main law regulating the sector in Brazil.

In a statement, the Rights on the Net Coalition criticized the "lack of openness to broader debates." However, it praised the provision that prohibits the profiling of children and adolescents for targeted advertising.

