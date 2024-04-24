Gol, the Brazilian Airline, Suspends Animal Transportation for 30 Days after a Dog's Death

São Paulo

After the death of dog Joca, a golden retriever sent to the wrong airport, Gol Linhas Aéreas suspended the sale of the service and the transportation of dogs and cats in aircraft holds for 30 days. According to the company's statement, the measure affects those who bring pets in the cabin. According to the company, the suspension, lasting from Wednesday (24) until May 23, will allow the company to fully focus on concluding the investigation into the golden retriever case.

João Fantazzini with Joca ( Foto: Reprodução/ _gfanta no instagram ) - instagram

Joca was 4 years old and would travel from São Paulo (Guarulhos Airport) to Sinop, Mato Grosso, with his owner, João Fantazzini. Being a 47 kg large dog, he could not go under the front seat and had to be checked in an appropriate box, going in the hold along with passengers' luggage.

Joca's death was confirmed by a veterinarian, who issued a report of "cardiorespiratory arrest with a cause yet to be clarified." The video recorded by João's mother went viral on social media, showing the owner next to the deceased dog at Guarulhos cargo terminal.

Read the article in the original language