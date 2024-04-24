Invaders Tried to Move at Least $ 1.7 million from the Brazilian State's Funds

Brasília

The criminals who invaded the federal government's financial management system, Siafi, used for payment execution, tried to move at least R$ 9 million ($ 1.7 million) from the Ministry of Management and Innovation. According to preliminary investigations, they managed to divert at least R$ 3.5 million from the department, of which R$ 2 million has already been recovered. The invasion of Siafi was revealed by Folha. The National Treasury, the managing body of Siafi, implemented additional security measures to authenticate users authorized to operate the system and authorize payments.

In a statement, the agency confirmed the "improper use of credentials obtained irregularly" and said that "attempts to carry out operations on the platform were identified." The Treasury also stated that the actions "did not cause damage to the integrity of the system." Government members report that the criminals made three Pix transactions using MGI resources, to three different banks. Investigators managed to recover the amounts transferred to two institutions, but a portion transferred to a third institution could not be recovered because the money had already been directed to other accounts.

The amounts in question relate only to what was mapped within MGI. According to Federal Police investigators, the invaders managed to move larger amounts than the R$ 3.5 million. There is still no public confirmation of the amounts involved or which agencies were targeted by the criminal action. The Federal Police is investigating the case with the support of the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin). To carry out the transfers, the criminals stole at least seven passwords from servers who have expense ordering profiles —meaning they have permission to issue bank orders on behalf of the Union.

