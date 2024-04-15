Responsible for X in Brazil Leaves Position Amid Dispute between Musk and Justice

São Paulo

Lawyer and political scientist Diego de Lima Gualda, 40, has resigned from the position of administrator of the Brazilian branch of X (formerly Twitter) amid threats from Elon Musk, owner of the platform, to disobey court orders in the country.

The company's registration with the São Paulo State Commercial Registry (JUCESP) records, as of Wednesday (10), Gualda's resignation letter dated two days prior, in which he leaves his roles as administrator and company representative. As of this Friday (12), there is no new responsible person listed in the document.

Last Tuesday (9), Justice Alexandre de Moraes of the Federal Supreme Court had denied X's request in Brazil for the responsibility for any disobedience to the court decision to be attributed to the international X.

Lawyers for the Brazilian branch of the company argued that the office had "no capacity to interfere in the management and operation of the platform, nor authority to make decisions regarding compliance with such judicial orders." Moraes denied the claim, stating that it bordered on bad faith litigation.

