'Still Haven't Seen a Plan in Brazil for oil to Finance Energy Transition'

Brasília

Ana Toni, Secretary of Climate Change at the Ministry of the Environment, says she still hasn't seen any clear strategy in Brazil that directs oil resources towards financing the energy transition.

"Norway does this with their sovereign fund, but there's a specific strategy there," she told Folha. "It would be something to be discussed. I haven't seen this proposal here in Brazil yet."

Her statements come as the government continues oil exploration in long-term plans despite constant environmental warnings. "The big problem is that we have a bigger enemy which is time. There's a climate emergency happening," she says.

Heading the secretariat created in 2023, Toni is involved in discussions on the topic at the G20 and COP30 (Conference of the Parties, United Nations Climate Change conference) — both in Brazil.

She advocates for more money from rich nations to developing countries and says Brazil needs to advance the climate debate in the oil and gas sector.

