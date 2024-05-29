Deputies in Brazil Approve 20% Tax on International Purchases Up to $50

Brasília

On Tuesday night (28), the Chamber of Deputies approved a project that taxes purchases up to $50 on foreign websites, such as Asian platforms Shein, Shopee, and Aliexpress, with a 20% rate.

Currently, purchases up to this amount are exempt from the Import Tax, a point of contention that has dragged on for over a year among national companies, the platforms, and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's (PT) government.

The tax was included in the bill that creates Mover (Green Mobility and Innovation Program), a government program for the decarbonization of the automotive sector. The vote on Tuesday was symbolic, with no vote count.

Now, the text will go to the Senate and is expected to be considered in the House this Wednesday (29).

Read the article in the original language