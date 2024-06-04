Brazil Expands Amazon Route towards the Pacific

Brasília

Brazil has revised the routes of the South American integration plan and expanded the route made in the Amazon region with the support of Peru, Ecuador, and Colombia.

Route 2, which will now be called the Amazon route, will now end at four ports in the Pacific Ocean: Tumaco (Colombia), Manta (Ecuador), and Paita and Chancay (Peru).

The original route connected Manaus (Amazonas) to Manta. The expanded route is one of the main bets of the Lula administration to expand Brazil's integration with Asia.

Nicknamed PAC of Integration, the plan consists of five routes. The goal is to boost the trade flow of countries in the region and also to open channels to more quickly transport Brazilian and South American products via the Pacific.

The government also intends to increase bilateral trade in the region and wants South American neighbors to "wear the shirt" to get the plan up and running as soon as possible.

