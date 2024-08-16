Mato Grosso to Have 'Agro World Trade Center' Worth $ 273 million

Cuiabá

The municipality of Sinop, in Mato Grosso, is expected to have by 2029 a 25-story tower built on a 4,000 m² roundabout, in a development called the World Trade Center of Agribusiness, referencing the city's vocation with its 196,000 inhabitants.

Projection of the 106-story Sky 360 Tower. - Divulgação/Divulgação

Ten buildings will be constructed in the complex, divided into hotel, hospital, and educational sectors, with an investment of R$ 1.5 billion ($ 273 million). The estimated return is R$ 6 billion ($ 1 billion).

The project, built in partnership with the WTC (World Trade Center) brand, which has about 300 buildings in 90 countries, has been under construction since April and has been named Sky 360, standing 106 meters tall with 36,000 m² of constructed area.