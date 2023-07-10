It's always hard to see selfish evildoers like public water systems bullying a poor multibillion-dollar multinational chemical conglomerate into settling lawsuits over something as petty as (allegedly) poisoning the public! But sadly, the US company 3M, which is linked to hazardous so-called "forever chemicals" presence around the world, has reached a tentative $ 10.3 billion settlement in hopes of resolving thousands of lawsuits with over 300 US county water systems over their chemicals contaminating public water.

Volunteers pour water into a net at Sant Sebastia beach, in Barcelona, Spain, to assess contamination by microplastics on the coastline - Albert Gea - 1.jul.22/Reuters

3M stipulated that the settlement is not an admission of guilt, which makes sense! It reminds me of the time that I bought my wife $ 10 billion worth of flowers because I didn't forget to pick her mother up at the airport. So what are "forever chemicals" and their health impacts? How prevalent are they around the globe? And is 3M just an improved version of M&Ms? (Hint: no.)

"Forever chemicals" are perfluoroalkyl and poly-fluoroalkyl substances or PFAS, which break down slowly or not at all in the human body or the environment because they contain a powerful chemical bond of carbon-fluorine. Synthetically made and introduced in the 1940s, over 12,000 varieties have been identified. PFAS are found in over one hundred products, including waterproof clothing, non-stick cookware, firefighting foam, industrial materials, and even some solar panels. It's ironic that after global warming destroys the planet, all that's left may be the damn solar panels.

PFAS-based pesticides developed by 3M were widely produced and exported from Brazil and used in much of Latin America. More than 120 types of PFAS were found in over 330 species of mammals, reptiles, fish, and birds across every continent. The list includes one of the largest and loudest mammalian species: the majestic American. The CDC found over 97% of Americans' blood contains them! This fascinating discovery proves we in the US are not only filled with hubris and corn syrup!

Over time these chemicals leak into the environment and enter our food and water. Breaking down slowly, if at all, our continued exposure to these substances leads to increased levels of them in our bodies. In 2019 3M said the amount of PFAS in the environment is not harmful, despite hundreds of studies to the contrary. Exposure to PFAS has been linked to cancers, immune system deficiencies, diminished vaccine efficacy, liver damage, low birth weight, thyroid disease, and more.

In English, 3M stands for "Minnesota Mining & Manufacturing Company," which I think in Portuguese translates to "Muito Mal para o Meio Ambiente," or very bad for the environment. But I'm starting to think 3M may stand for the number of lawsuits they've racked up. Many states and municipalities continue to launch contamination suits against 3M, and US military members have launched nearly 330,000 lawsuits, with 260,000 still pending, alleging their defective earplugs caused deafness. Maybe 3M will argue that's just how effective they are! I can hear the ad now: "They're so good you'll never hear them again!"

PFAS are found in over one hundred products, including waterproof clothing, non-stick cookware, firefighting foam, industrial materials, and even some solar panels - Gabriel Cabral/Folhapress

3M's website says they operate in consumer goods, industry, healthcare, and worker safety. The last two sound like Hitler claimed to work in human rights, justice, and the anti-mustache lobby.

3M has pledged to stop producing PFAS by 2025 and that the $ 10,3 billion would be used over the next 13 years to help water suppliers that found these chemicals "at any level or may do so in the future" reverse contamination.

While some are critical of PFAS manufacturers, I applaud them! In a world where products are no longer built to last, PFASs sure are! Your phone battery dies, but not PFAS! I find forever chemicals comforting! When your wife leaves you, who's still there? PFAS! Lost your job? PFAS! Developed thyroid disease? Definitely PFAS.