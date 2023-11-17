64% of Those Killed by the Police in São Paulo Are Black

São Paulo

For every 10 people killed by the police in Bahia in 2022, 9 were black. The same proportion of victims of lethality was repeated in Pará.

In Rio de Janeiro, this ratio reached 87% of the 1,330 deaths. In São Paulo, blacks accounted for 63.9% of the deceased.

This is revealed in a new edition of the report "Target Skin: the bullet doesn't miss the black," published by the Security Observatory Network.

Data from eight states were collected through the Access to Information Act.

In Pernambuco, all those killed by the police in Recife in 2022 were black, as were in 2021. In total, there were 91 victims last year.

