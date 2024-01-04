Entities See Setback in São Paulo Governor's Statement Against Body Cameras on Police Officers

São Paulo

Entities monitoring public safety issued a statement on Wednesday (3) in response to the statement by São Paulo Governor Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) regarding the alleged ineffectiveness of body cameras on police uniforms.

SÃO PAULO, SP, BRASIL, 01.07.2022: Organizations state that the governor may be signaling that he will not renew the devices' contract (Foto: Bruno Santos/Folhapress) - Folhapress

"The setback in a practice that proves to be solidly beneficial to the population and police forces would be a huge loss, and the decision should be reconsidered," says the statement, signed by Conectas Human Rights, Brazilian Forum on Public Safety, Sou da Paz Institute, Igarapé Institute, JUSTA, and the USP Violence Studies Center.

The organizations note that the contract for the cameras in operation expires in the middle of this year and say that the interview signals the construction of a "political narrative for non-renewal of the agreement, notwithstanding the scientific evidence demonstrating the effectiveness of the cameras."

Tarcísio's stance on the cameras has fluctuated over time. In the 2022 election campaign, he promised to end the equipment, but later, after being elected, adopted a more pragmatic attitude on the issue. Now, however, he has resumed his criticism.

